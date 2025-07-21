Moedas / HIG
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)
130.65 USD 0.98 (0.76%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HIG para hoje mudou para 0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 129.95 e o mais alto foi 131.26.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HIG Notícias
- The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) Presents at Barclays
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 134.94 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 132.1 USD
- AIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher North America Commercial Premiums
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford Financial Services stock price target raised to $137 from $135 at KBW
- IAK: Insurers Offer Attractive Returns After Recent Underperformance (NYSEARCA:IAK)
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- HIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Premium Growth in Business Insurance Unit
- Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford earnings beat by $0.57, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hartford Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hartford profit surges as insurance demand, investment income climb
- Hartford Q2 2025 presentation slides: Core earnings surge 31% amid strong underwriting
- Hartford Financial Services Group rises on strong Q2 earnings beat
- Can Hartford Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates on Growing Premiums?
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q2 Earnings
- RLI Corp. (RLI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Faixa diária
129.95 131.26
Faixa anual
104.93 135.16
- Fechamento anterior
- 129.67
- Open
- 130.00
- Bid
- 130.65
- Ask
- 130.95
- Low
- 129.95
- High
- 131.26
- Volume
- 2.108 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.41%
- Mudança anual
- 11.34%
