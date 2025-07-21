货币 / HIG
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)
129.67 USD 1.82 (1.38%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HIG汇率已更改-1.38%。当日，交易品种以低点129.57和高点132.10进行交易。
关注Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HIG新闻
日范围
129.57 132.10
年范围
104.93 135.16
- 前一天收盘价
- 131.49
- 开盘价
- 132.10
- 卖价
- 129.67
- 买价
- 129.97
- 最低价
- 129.57
- 最高价
- 132.10
- 交易量
- 2.803 K
- 日变化
- -1.38%
- 月变化
- -1.20%
- 6个月变化
- 5.61%
- 年变化
- 10.51%
