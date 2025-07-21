통화 / HIG
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)
130.94 USD 0.46 (0.35%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HIG 환율이 오늘 -0.35%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 129.79이고 고가는 131.86이었습니다.
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The) 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIG News
- The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) Presents at Barclays
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 134.94 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 132.1 USD
- AIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher North America Commercial Premiums
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford Financial Services stock price target raised to $137 from $135 at KBW
- IAK: Insurers Offer Attractive Returns After Recent Underperformance (NYSEARCA:IAK)
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- HIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Premium Growth in Business Insurance Unit
- Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford earnings beat by $0.57, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hartford Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hartford profit surges as insurance demand, investment income climb
- Hartford Q2 2025 presentation slides: Core earnings surge 31% amid strong underwriting
- Hartford Financial Services Group rises on strong Q2 earnings beat
- Can Hartford Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates on Growing Premiums?
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q2 Earnings
- RLI Corp. (RLI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
일일 변동 비율
129.79 131.86
년간 변동
104.93 135.16
- 이전 종가
- 131.40
- 시가
- 131.75
- Bid
- 130.94
- Ask
- 131.24
- 저가
- 129.79
- 고가
- 131.86
- 볼륨
- 2.772 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.35%
- 월 변동
- -0.24%
- 6개월 변동
- 6.65%
- 년간 변동율
- 11.59%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K