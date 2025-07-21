通貨 / HIG
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)
131.40 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HIGの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.06の安値と132.06の高値で取引されました。
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HIG News
1日のレンジ
130.06 132.06
1年のレンジ
104.93 135.16
- 以前の終値
- 130.65
- 始値
- 130.48
- 買値
- 131.40
- 買値
- 131.70
- 安値
- 130.06
- 高値
- 132.06
- 出来高
- 2.550 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.57%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.02%
- 1年の変化
- 11.98%
