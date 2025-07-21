クォートセクション
通貨 / HIG
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)

131.40 USD 0.75 (0.57%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HIGの今日の為替レートは、0.57%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり130.06の安値と132.06の高値で取引されました。

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
130.06 132.06
1年のレンジ
104.93 135.16
以前の終値
130.65
始値
130.48
買値
131.40
買値
131.70
安値
130.06
高値
132.06
出来高
2.550 K
1日の変化
0.57%
1ヶ月の変化
0.11%
6ヶ月の変化
7.02%
1年の変化
11.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K