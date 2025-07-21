FiyatlarBölümler
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)

130.94 USD 0.46 (0.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

HIG fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 129.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 131.86 aralığında işlem gördü.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
129.79 131.86
Yıllık aralık
104.93 135.16
Önceki kapanış
131.40
Açılış
131.75
Satış
130.94
Alış
131.24
Düşük
129.79
Yüksek
131.86
Hacim
2.772 K
Günlük değişim
-0.35%
Aylık değişim
-0.24%
6 aylık değişim
6.65%
Yıllık değişim
11.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar