Dövizler / HIG
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)
130.94 USD 0.46 (0.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
HIG fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 129.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 131.86 aralığında işlem gördü.
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIG haberleri
- The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) Presents at Barclays
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 134.94 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 132.1 USD
- AIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher North America Commercial Premiums
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford Financial Services stock price target raised to $137 from $135 at KBW
- IAK: Insurers Offer Attractive Returns After Recent Underperformance (NYSEARCA:IAK)
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- HIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Premium Growth in Business Insurance Unit
- Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford earnings beat by $0.57, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hartford Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hartford profit surges as insurance demand, investment income climb
- Hartford Q2 2025 presentation slides: Core earnings surge 31% amid strong underwriting
- Hartford Financial Services Group rises on strong Q2 earnings beat
- Can Hartford Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates on Growing Premiums?
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q2 Earnings
- RLI Corp. (RLI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Günlük aralık
129.79 131.86
Yıllık aralık
104.93 135.16
- Önceki kapanış
- 131.40
- Açılış
- 131.75
- Satış
- 130.94
- Alış
- 131.24
- Düşük
- 129.79
- Yüksek
- 131.86
- Hacim
- 2.772 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.35%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.24%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 6.65%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar