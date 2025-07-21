Valute / HIG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)
130.94 USD 0.46 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HIG ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.79 e ad un massimo di 131.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIG News
- The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (HIG) Presents at Barclays
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 134.94 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Hartford Financial Services Group stock hits all-time high at 132.1 USD
- AIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher North America Commercial Premiums
- Aflac Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Cancer Product Sales
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford Financial Services stock price target raised to $137 from $135 at KBW
- IAK: Insurers Offer Attractive Returns After Recent Underperformance (NYSEARCA:IAK)
- ClearBridge Mid Cap Portfolios Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:SBMAX)
- HIG Q2 Earnings Beat on Premium Growth in Business Insurance Unit
- Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Hartford earnings beat by $0.57, revenue fell short of estimates
- Hartford Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Hartford profit surges as insurance demand, investment income climb
- Hartford Q2 2025 presentation slides: Core earnings surge 31% amid strong underwriting
- Hartford Financial Services Group rises on strong Q2 earnings beat
- Can Hartford Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates on Growing Premiums?
- Fidelity Equity-Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FEIKX)
- Worried About Inflation? Old Republic Offers Protection Through Growth And Dividends
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q2 Earnings
- RLI Corp. (RLI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Intervallo Giornaliero
129.79 131.86
Intervallo Annuale
104.93 135.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 131.40
- Apertura
- 131.75
- Bid
- 130.94
- Ask
- 131.24
- Minimo
- 129.79
- Massimo
- 131.86
- Volume
- 2.772 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 11.59%
20 settembre, sabato