HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)

130.94 USD 0.46 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HIG ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.79 e ad un massimo di 131.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
129.79 131.86
Intervallo Annuale
104.93 135.16
Chiusura Precedente
131.40
Apertura
131.75
Bid
130.94
Ask
131.24
Minimo
129.79
Massimo
131.86
Volume
2.772 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
-0.24%
Variazione Semestrale
6.65%
Variazione Annuale
11.59%
20 settembre, sabato