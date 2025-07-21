CotizacionesSecciones
HIG: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The)

130.65 USD 0.98 (0.76%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de HIG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 129.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 131.26.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (The). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

HIG News

Rango diario
129.95 131.26
Rango anual
104.93 135.16
Cierres anteriores
129.67
Open
130.00
Bid
130.65
Ask
130.95
Low
129.95
High
131.26
Volumen
2.108 K
Cambio diario
0.76%
Cambio mensual
-0.46%
Cambio a 6 meses
6.41%
Cambio anual
11.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B