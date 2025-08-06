Moedas / H
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
142.01 USD 1.01 (0.72%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do H para hoje mudou para 0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 141.45 e o mais alto foi 142.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
H Notícias
- Bernstein eleva preço-alvo das ações da Hyatt Hotels para US$ 177 com base na perspectiva de retorno de caixa
- Bernstein raises Hyatt Hotels stock price target to $177 on cash return outlook
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) yatt otels Corporation Presents at 2025 BofA Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:H)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hydro One appoints interim CEO as Lebeter takes compassionate leave
- Hydro One declares quarterly dividend of $0.3331 per share
- Hyatt hotels CEO Hoplamazian sells $6.76 million in stock
- Hyatt and American quietly share viable path to elite status
- Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings - Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
- Hyatt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, System-Wide Hotel RevPAR Up Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hyatt earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Hyatt Q2 2025 presentation: Net loss amid strong room growth, shares rise
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt (H) Q2 EPS Falls 56 Revenue Up 6%
- Apple, DoorDash and Duolingo rise premarket; Eli Lilly and Airbnb fall
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- Hyatt to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
Faixa diária
141.45 142.09
Faixa anual
102.42 168.20
- Fechamento anterior
- 141.00
- Open
- 141.61
- Bid
- 142.01
- Ask
- 142.31
- Low
- 141.45
- High
- 142.09
- Volume
- 26
- Mudança diária
- 0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 16.20%
- Mudança anual
- -7.09%
