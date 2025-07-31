Currencies / H
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
142.08 USD 1.66 (1.18%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
H exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.19 and at a high of 142.46.
Follow Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
H News
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) yatt otels Corporation Presents at 2025 BofA Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:H)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hydro One appoints interim CEO as Lebeter takes compassionate leave
- Hydro One declares quarterly dividend of $0.3331 per share
- Hyatt hotels CEO Hoplamazian sells $6.76 million in stock
- Hyatt and American quietly share viable path to elite status
- Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings - Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
- Hyatt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, System-Wide Hotel RevPAR Up Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hyatt earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Hyatt Q2 2025 presentation: Net loss amid strong room growth, shares rise
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt (H) Q2 EPS Falls 56 Revenue Up 6%
- Apple, DoorDash and Duolingo rise premarket; Eli Lilly and Airbnb fall
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- Hyatt to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
- Analysts Estimate Hyatt Hotels (H) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
Daily Range
140.19 142.46
Year Range
102.42 168.20
- Previous Close
- 140.42
- Open
- 141.66
- Bid
- 142.08
- Ask
- 142.38
- Low
- 140.19
- High
- 142.46
- Volume
- 371
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.26%
- Year Change
- -7.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%