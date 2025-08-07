Valute / H
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
142.98 USD 0.19 (0.13%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio H ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 141.72 e ad un massimo di 144.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
H News
- Bernstein classifica i migliori titoli alberghieri tra i leader globali dell’Hospitality
- Bernstein Ranks the Top Hotel Stocks Among Global Hospitality Leaders
- Bernstein alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Hyatt Hotels a 177 dollari
- Bernstein raises Hyatt Hotels stock price target to $177 on cash return outlook
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) yatt otels Corporation Presents at 2025 BofA Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:H)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hydro One appoints interim CEO as Lebeter takes compassionate leave
- Hydro One declares quarterly dividend of $0.3331 per share
- Hyatt hotels CEO Hoplamazian sells $6.76 million in stock
- Hyatt and American quietly share viable path to elite status
- Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings - Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
- Hyatt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, System-Wide Hotel RevPAR Up Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hyatt earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Hyatt Q2 2025 presentation: Net loss amid strong room growth, shares rise
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt (H) Q2 EPS Falls 56 Revenue Up 6%
- Apple, DoorDash and Duolingo rise premarket; Eli Lilly and Airbnb fall
Intervallo Giornaliero
141.72 144.12
Intervallo Annuale
102.42 168.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 142.79
- Apertura
- 142.88
- Bid
- 142.98
- Ask
- 143.28
- Minimo
- 141.72
- Massimo
- 144.12
- Volume
- 872
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.46%
20 settembre, sabato