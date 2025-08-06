通貨 / H
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
142.79 USD 1.79 (1.27%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
Hの今日の為替レートは、1.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり141.45の安値と144.67の高値で取引されました。
Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
H News
- バーンスタイン、キャッシュリターン見通しでハイアットホテルの目標株価を177ドルに引き上げ
- Bernstein raises Hyatt Hotels stock price target to $177 on cash return outlook
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) yatt otels Corporation Presents at 2025 BofA Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:H)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hydro One appoints interim CEO as Lebeter takes compassionate leave
- Hydro One declares quarterly dividend of $0.3331 per share
- Hyatt hotels CEO Hoplamazian sells $6.76 million in stock
- Hyatt and American quietly share viable path to elite status
- Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings - Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
- Hyatt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, System-Wide Hotel RevPAR Up Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hyatt earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Hyatt Q2 2025 presentation: Net loss amid strong room growth, shares rise
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt (H) Q2 EPS Falls 56 Revenue Up 6%
- Apple, DoorDash and Duolingo rise premarket; Eli Lilly and Airbnb fall
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- Hyatt to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
1日のレンジ
141.45 144.67
1年のレンジ
102.42 168.20
- 以前の終値
- 141.00
- 始値
- 141.61
- 買値
- 142.79
- 買値
- 143.09
- 安値
- 141.45
- 高値
- 144.67
- 出来高
- 1.029 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.27%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.64%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 16.84%
- 1年の変化
- -6.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K