クォートセクション
通貨 / H
株に戻る

H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A

142.79 USD 1.79 (1.27%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

Hの今日の為替レートは、1.27%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり141.45の安値と144.67の高値で取引されました。

Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

H News

1日のレンジ
141.45 144.67
1年のレンジ
102.42 168.20
以前の終値
141.00
始値
141.61
買値
142.79
買値
143.09
安値
141.45
高値
144.67
出来高
1.029 K
1日の変化
1.27%
1ヶ月の変化
0.64%
6ヶ月の変化
16.84%
1年の変化
-6.58%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K