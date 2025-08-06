货币 / H
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
143.15 USD 0.14 (0.10%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日H汇率已更改-0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点142.24和高点144.24进行交易。
关注Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
H新闻
- 伯恩斯坦上调凯悦酒店股票目标价至177美元，看好现金回报前景
- Bernstein raises Hyatt Hotels stock price target to $177 on cash return outlook
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- From parliament to luxury hotels, Nepal’s protest movement targeted the elite
- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) yatt otels Corporation Presents at 2025 BofA Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:H)
- This Thomson Reuters Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday - Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Keep an Eye on Amid Industry Headwinds
- All-inclusive hotels are once again having a moment (thanks to Gen Z)
- Hyatt Hotels Stock: It's Quite Decent, But There Are Better Options (NYSE:H)
- Why Is Soho House Stock Soaring Monday? - Soho House (NYSE:SHCO)
- Hydro One appoints interim CEO as Lebeter takes compassionate leave
- Hydro One declares quarterly dividend of $0.3331 per share
- Hyatt hotels CEO Hoplamazian sells $6.76 million in stock
- Hyatt and American quietly share viable path to elite status
- Hyatt Hotels Q2 Earnings - Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)
- Hyatt Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat, System-Wide Hotel RevPAR Up Y/Y
- Compared to Estimates, Hyatt Hotels (H) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Hyatt earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Hyatt Q2 2025 presentation: Net loss amid strong room growth, shares rise
- Hyatt Hotels (H) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Hyatt (H) Q2 EPS Falls 56 Revenue Up 6%
- Apple, DoorDash and Duolingo rise premarket; Eli Lilly and Airbnb fall
- Holiday Inn owner IHG’s US room revenue falls in second quarter
- Hyatt to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
日范围
142.24 144.24
年范围
102.42 168.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 143.29
- 开盘价
- 143.78
- 卖价
- 143.15
- 买价
- 143.45
- 最低价
- 142.24
- 最高价
- 144.24
- 交易量
- 151
- 日变化
- -0.10%
- 月变化
- 0.90%
- 6个月变化
- 17.13%
- 年变化
- -6.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值