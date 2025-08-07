CotizacionesSecciones
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A

141.00 USD 2.29 (1.60%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de H de hoy ha cambiado un -1.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 138.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 144.24.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
138.53 144.24
Rango anual
102.42 168.20
Cierres anteriores
143.29
Open
143.78
Bid
141.00
Ask
141.30
Low
138.53
High
144.24
Volumen
1.288 K
Cambio diario
-1.60%
Cambio mensual
-0.62%
Cambio a 6 meses
15.38%
Cambio anual
-7.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B