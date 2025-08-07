Divisas / H
H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
141.00 USD 2.29 (1.60%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de H de hoy ha cambiado un -1.60%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 138.53, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 144.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
138.53 144.24
Rango anual
102.42 168.20
- Cierres anteriores
- 143.29
- Open
- 143.78
- Bid
- 141.00
- Ask
- 141.30
- Low
- 138.53
- High
- 144.24
- Volumen
- 1.288 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.60%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 15.38%
- Cambio anual
- -7.75%
