H: Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A
142.79 USD 1.79 (1.27%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von H hat sich für heute um 1.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 141.45 bis zu einem Hoch von 144.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Hyatt Hotels Corporation Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
141.45 144.67
Jahresspanne
102.42 168.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 141.00
- Eröffnung
- 141.61
- Bid
- 142.79
- Ask
- 143.09
- Tief
- 141.45
- Hoch
- 144.67
- Volumen
- 1.029 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.64%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 16.84%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.58%
