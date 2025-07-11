Moedas / GT
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.52 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GT para hoje mudou para -0.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.52 e o mais alto foi 8.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
8.52 8.64
Faixa anual
7.99 12.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.53
- Open
- 8.55
- Bid
- 8.52
- Ask
- 8.82
- Low
- 8.52
- High
- 8.64
- Volume
- 2.315 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.09%
- Mudança anual
- -3.62%
