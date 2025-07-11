货币 / GT
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.54 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GT汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点8.50和高点8.67进行交易。
关注The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
8.50 8.67
年范围
7.99 12.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.52
- 开盘价
- 8.53
- 卖价
- 8.54
- 买价
- 8.84
- 最低价
- 8.50
- 最高价
- 8.67
- 交易量
- 3.964 K
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- 1.67%
- 6个月变化
- -7.87%
- 年变化
- -3.39%
