GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.61 USD 0.08 (0.94%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GTの今日の為替レートは、0.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.52の安値と8.66の高値で取引されました。
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.52 8.66
1年のレンジ
7.99 12.03
- 以前の終値
- 8.53
- 始値
- 8.55
- 買値
- 8.61
- 買値
- 8.91
- 安値
- 8.52
- 高値
- 8.66
- 出来高
- 7.906 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.94%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.12%
- 1年の変化
- -2.60%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K