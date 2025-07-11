Währungen / GT
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.61 USD 0.08 (0.94%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GT hat sich für heute um 0.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.66 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
GT News
Tagesspanne
8.52 8.66
Jahresspanne
7.99 12.03
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 8.53
- Eröffnung
- 8.55
- Bid
- 8.61
- Ask
- 8.91
- Tief
- 8.52
- Hoch
- 8.66
- Volumen
- 7.906 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.94%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.50%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -7.12%
- Jahresänderung
- -2.60%
