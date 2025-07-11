KurseKategorien
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

8.61 USD 0.08 (0.94%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GT hat sich für heute um 0.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.52 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.66 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
8.52 8.66
Jahresspanne
7.99 12.03
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
8.53
Eröffnung
8.55
Bid
8.61
Ask
8.91
Tief
8.52
Hoch
8.66
Volumen
7.906 K
Tagesänderung
0.94%
Monatsänderung
2.50%
6-Monatsänderung
-7.12%
Jahresänderung
-2.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K