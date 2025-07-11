Devises / GT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.48 USD 0.13 (1.51%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GT a changé de -1.51% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 8.30 et à un maximum de 8.62.
Suivez la dynamique The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GT Nouvelles
- This Duolingo Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bearish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Bullish (NYSE:BLSH), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
- Goodyear: The Post-Earnings Selloff Is A Gift, Here's Why It Should Surge Into 2026 (GT)
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- HSBC cuts Goodyear to Hold as turnaround optimism fades
- Nvidia To Rally More Than 22%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)
- Robinhood Markets and Goodyear Tire have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Bear of the Day: Goodyear Tire (GT)
- HSBC downgrades Goodyear Tire stock to Hold on pricing power concerns
- Goodyear appoints van Kesteren as managing director for EMEA region
- Goodyear Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- CFRA lowers Goodyear Tire stock price target to $13 on import pressures
- Apple and Netflix Lead Mega-Cap Movers on Friday’s Trading Session
- Tesla and Palantir Lead Mega-Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Goodyear Q2 2025 slides reveal 52% drop in operating income, shares tumble
- Goodyear (GT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Goodyear Tire shares tumble as second quarter earnings miss estimates
- Goodyear blimp hosts world’s first aerial Pokémon battle with GameStop
- 3 “Strong Buy” Value Stocks to Buy Now, 7/30/2025, According to Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Remains One Of The Most Compelling Prospects (NASDAQ:GT)
- Goodyear (GT) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Goodyear launches longest-lasting tire with 85,000-mile warranty
- Nasdaq Bull Market: 3 Historically Cheap Stocks That Can Easily Double Your Money
- Goodyear’s chemical business sale approved by Brazil’s antitrust regulator
Range quotidien
8.30 8.62
Range Annuel
7.99 12.03
- Clôture Précédente
- 8.61
- Ouverture
- 8.62
- Bid
- 8.48
- Ask
- 8.78
- Plus Bas
- 8.30
- Plus Haut
- 8.62
- Volume
- 10.248 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.51%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.95%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -8.52%
- Changement Annuel
- -4.07%
20 septembre, samedi