GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

8.48 USD 0.13 (1.51%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GT ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.30 e ad un massimo di 8.62.

Segui le dinamiche di The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.30 8.62
Intervallo Annuale
7.99 12.03
Chiusura Precedente
8.61
Apertura
8.62
Bid
8.48
Ask
8.78
Minimo
8.30
Massimo
8.62
Volume
10.248 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.51%
Variazione Mensile
0.95%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.52%
Variazione Annuale
-4.07%
20 settembre, sabato