Valute / GT
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.48 USD 0.13 (1.51%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GT ha avuto una variazione del -1.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.30 e ad un massimo di 8.62.
Segui le dinamiche di The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.30 8.62
Intervallo Annuale
7.99 12.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.61
- Apertura
- 8.62
- Bid
- 8.48
- Ask
- 8.78
- Minimo
- 8.30
- Massimo
- 8.62
- Volume
- 10.248 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.07%
20 settembre, sabato