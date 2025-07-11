통화 / GT
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.48 USD 0.13 (1.51%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GT 환율이 오늘 -1.51%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.30이고 고가는 8.62이었습니다.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GT News
일일 변동 비율
8.30 8.62
년간 변동
7.99 12.03
- 이전 종가
- 8.61
- 시가
- 8.62
- Bid
- 8.48
- Ask
- 8.78
- 저가
- 8.30
- 고가
- 8.62
- 볼륨
- 10.248 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.51%
- 월 변동
- 0.95%
- 6개월 변동
- -8.52%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.07%
