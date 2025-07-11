Divisas / GT
GT: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
8.53 USD 0.01 (0.12%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de GT de hoy ha cambiado un 0.12%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.75.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
8.49 8.75
Rango anual
7.99 12.03
- Cierres anteriores
- 8.52
- Open
- 8.53
- Bid
- 8.53
- Ask
- 8.83
- Low
- 8.49
- High
- 8.75
- Volumen
- 9.811 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.12%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.55%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.98%
- Cambio anual
- -3.51%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B