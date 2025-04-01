Moedas / GRI
GRI: GRI Bio Inc
1.93 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GRI para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.88 e o mais alto foi 2.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GRI Bio Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.88 2.04
Faixa anual
1.10 30.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.92
- Open
- 1.94
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Low
- 1.88
- High
- 2.04
- Volume
- 512
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 39.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -79.31%
- Mudança anual
- -67.56%
