Currencies / GRI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GRI: GRI Bio Inc
1.93 USD 0.07 (3.76%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRI exchange rate has changed by 3.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.83 and at a high of 2.07.
Follow GRI Bio Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRI News
- GRI Bio shareholders approve equity plan amendment and board elections
- Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
- GRI Bio reports positive interim biomarker results in IPF treatment study
- Grainger appoints Simon Fraser as chair designate
- U.K.’s Grainger’s flagship BTR site in Oxford exceeds leasing expectations
- Oxford’s first build-to-rent scheme reaches 60% occupancy in three months
- Norges Bank reduces stake in Grainger to 8.99%
- GRI Bio stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright as Phase 2a trial completes enrollment
- GRI Bio reports positive safety data for IPF treatment candidate
- Barclays lifts Kojamo, I-RES ratings; cuts Grainger on low yield
- # H.C. Wainwright REITERATES Buy rating on GRI Bio stock
- Barclays cuts Grainger stock rating on growth concerns
- GRI Bio expands at-the-market offering capacity
- GRI Bio reports progress in pulmonary fibrosis treatment
- GRI Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series
- GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- GRI Bio reports positive early trial data for IPF treatment
- Why Is Nano Cap GRI Bio Stock Skyrocketing On Tuesday? - GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
Daily Range
1.83 2.07
Year Range
1.10 30.43
- Previous Close
- 1.86
- Open
- 1.83
- Bid
- 1.93
- Ask
- 2.23
- Low
- 1.83
- High
- 2.07
- Volume
- 419
- Daily Change
- 3.76%
- Month Change
- 39.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -79.31%
- Year Change
- -67.56%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev