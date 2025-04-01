통화 / GRI
GRI: GRI Bio Inc
1.81 USD 0.12 (6.22%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GRI 환율이 오늘 -6.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.76이고 고가는 1.94이었습니다.
GRI Bio Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GRI News
- 그레인저, 옥스포드 BTR 사업 조기 임대 완료
- 그레인저, 옥스포드 BTR 사업 계획 조기 임대 완료
- GRI Bio shareholders approve equity plan amendment and board elections
- Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
- GRI Bio reports positive interim biomarker results in IPF treatment study
- Grainger appoints Simon Fraser as chair designate
- U.K.’s Grainger’s flagship BTR site in Oxford exceeds leasing expectations
- Oxford’s first build-to-rent scheme reaches 60% occupancy in three months
- Norges Bank reduces stake in Grainger to 8.99%
- GRI Bio stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright as Phase 2a trial completes enrollment
- GRI Bio reports positive safety data for IPF treatment candidate
- Barclays lifts Kojamo, I-RES ratings; cuts Grainger on low yield
- # H.C. Wainwright REITERATES Buy rating on GRI Bio stock
- Barclays cuts Grainger stock rating on growth concerns
- GRI Bio expands at-the-market offering capacity
- GRI Bio reports progress in pulmonary fibrosis treatment
- GRI Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series
- GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- GRI Bio reports positive early trial data for IPF treatment
- Why Is Nano Cap GRI Bio Stock Skyrocketing On Tuesday? - GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
일일 변동 비율
1.76 1.94
년간 변동
1.10 30.43
- 이전 종가
- 1.93
- 시가
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- 저가
- 1.76
- 고가
- 1.94
- 볼륨
- 337
- 일일 변동
- -6.22%
- 월 변동
- 31.16%
- 6개월 변동
- -80.60%
- 년간 변동율
- -69.58%
20 9월, 토요일