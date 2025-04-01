Währungen / GRI
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
GRI: GRI Bio Inc
1.82 USD 0.11 (5.70%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GRI hat sich für heute um -5.70% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.76 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.94 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die GRI Bio Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GRI News
- Grainger: BTR-Projekt in Oxford deutlich vor Zeitplan voll vermietet
- Grainger achieves full lease-up at Oxford BTR scheme ahead of schedule
- Graingers Build-to-Rent-Projekt in Oxford erreicht vorzeitig Vollvermietung
- Grainger’s Oxford BTR scheme reaches full lease-up ahead of schedule
- GRI Bio shareholders approve equity plan amendment and board elections
- Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
- GRI Bio reports positive interim biomarker results in IPF treatment study
- Grainger appoints Simon Fraser as chair designate
- U.K.’s Grainger’s flagship BTR site in Oxford exceeds leasing expectations
- Oxford’s first build-to-rent scheme reaches 60% occupancy in three months
- Norges Bank reduces stake in Grainger to 8.99%
- GRI Bio stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright as Phase 2a trial completes enrollment
- GRI Bio reports positive safety data for IPF treatment candidate
- Barclays lifts Kojamo, I-RES ratings; cuts Grainger on low yield
- # H.C. Wainwright REITERATES Buy rating on GRI Bio stock
- Barclays cuts Grainger stock rating on growth concerns
- GRI Bio expands at-the-market offering capacity
- GRI Bio reports progress in pulmonary fibrosis treatment
- GRI Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series
- GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- GRI Bio reports positive early trial data for IPF treatment
- Why Is Nano Cap GRI Bio Stock Skyrocketing On Tuesday? - GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
Tagesspanne
1.76 1.94
Jahresspanne
1.10 30.43
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.93
- Eröffnung
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- Tief
- 1.76
- Hoch
- 1.94
- Volumen
- 295
- Tagesänderung
- -5.70%
- Monatsänderung
- 31.88%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -80.49%
- Jahresänderung
- -69.41%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K