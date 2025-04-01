通貨 / GRI
GRI: GRI Bio Inc
1.93 USD 0.01 (0.52%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GRIの今日の為替レートは、0.52%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.88の安値と2.04の高値で取引されました。
GRI Bio Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
GRI News
- グレインジャー社、オックスフォードのBTR計画を予定より早く満室に
- グレインジャーのオックスフォードBTR計画、予定より早く満室に
- GRI Bio shareholders approve equity plan amendment and board elections
- Nasdaq Surges Over 1%; Microsoft Posts Upbeat Earnings - Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
- GRI Bio reports positive interim biomarker results in IPF treatment study
- Grainger appoints Simon Fraser as chair designate
- U.K.’s Grainger’s flagship BTR site in Oxford exceeds leasing expectations
- Oxford’s first build-to-rent scheme reaches 60% occupancy in three months
- Norges Bank reduces stake in Grainger to 8.99%
- GRI Bio stock holds Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright as Phase 2a trial completes enrollment
- GRI Bio reports positive safety data for IPF treatment candidate
- Barclays lifts Kojamo, I-RES ratings; cuts Grainger on low yield
- # H.C. Wainwright REITERATES Buy rating on GRI Bio stock
- Barclays cuts Grainger stock rating on growth concerns
- GRI Bio expands at-the-market offering capacity
- GRI Bio reports progress in pulmonary fibrosis treatment
- GRI Bio to Participate in the Virtual Investor Closing Bell Series
- GRI Bio to Present at A.G.P.’s Annual Healthcare Company Showcase
- GRI Bio reports positive early trial data for IPF treatment
- Why Is Nano Cap GRI Bio Stock Skyrocketing On Tuesday? - GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI)
1日のレンジ
1.88 2.04
1年のレンジ
1.10 30.43
- 以前の終値
- 1.92
- 始値
- 1.94
- 買値
- 1.93
- 買値
- 2.23
- 安値
- 1.88
- 高値
- 2.04
- 出来高
- 512
- 1日の変化
- 0.52%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 39.86%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -79.31%
- 1年の変化
- -67.56%
