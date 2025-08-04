Moedas / GMED
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A
56.52 USD 0.29 (0.52%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GMED para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 56.29 e o mais alto foi 56.63.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Globus Medical Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
56.29 56.63
Faixa anual
51.79 94.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 56.23
- Open
- 56.63
- Bid
- 56.52
- Ask
- 56.82
- Low
- 56.29
- High
- 56.63
- Volume
- 70
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -22.39%
- Mudança anual
- -21.48%
