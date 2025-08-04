クォートセクション
通貨 / GMED
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A

56.68 USD 0.45 (0.80%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GMEDの今日の為替レートは、0.80%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり56.29の安値と57.02の高値で取引されました。

Globus Medical Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
56.29 57.02
1年のレンジ
51.79 94.93
以前の終値
56.23
始値
56.63
買値
56.68
買値
56.98
安値
56.29
高値
57.02
出来高
2.923 K
1日の変化
0.80%
1ヶ月の変化
-6.68%
6ヶ月の変化
-22.17%
1年の変化
-21.26%
