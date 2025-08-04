货币 / GMED
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A
57.87 USD 0.38 (0.65%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GMED汇率已更改-0.65%。当日，交易品种以低点57.66和高点58.29进行交易。
关注Globus Medical Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GMED新闻
- Why Globus Medical (GMED) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should You Hold Onto Globus Medical Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- SP Platform's 88% Procedure Growth: The Next Frontier for ISRG?
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Globus Medical stock
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: Globus Medical Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Why Is Carlsmed Stock Gaining Monday? - Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL)
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- Globus Medical Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Expand
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Barclays raises Globus Medical stock price target to $106 on margin strength
- Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Globus Medical earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Revenue Up 18%
- Globus Medical (GMED) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- LivaNova (LIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus Henderson Opportunistic Alpha Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
日范围
57.66 58.29
年范围
51.79 94.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 58.25
- 开盘价
- 57.99
- 卖价
- 57.87
- 买价
- 58.17
- 最低价
- 57.66
- 最高价
- 58.29
- 交易量
- 1.687 K
- 日变化
- -0.65%
- 月变化
- -4.73%
- 6个月变化
- -20.54%
- 年变化
- -19.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值