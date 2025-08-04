통화 / GMED
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A
55.88 USD 0.80 (1.41%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GMED 환율이 오늘 -1.41%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 55.84이고 고가는 57.14이었습니다.
Globus Medical Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
55.84 57.14
년간 변동
51.79 94.93
- 이전 종가
- 56.68
- 시가
- 57.00
- Bid
- 55.88
- Ask
- 56.18
- 저가
- 55.84
- 고가
- 57.14
- 볼륨
- 2.431 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.41%
- 월 변동
- -8.00%
- 6개월 변동
- -23.27%
- 년간 변동율
- -22.37%
