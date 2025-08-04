QuotazioniSezioni
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A

55.88 USD 0.80 (1.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GMED ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.84 e ad un massimo di 57.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Globus Medical Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.84 57.14
Intervallo Annuale
51.79 94.93
Chiusura Precedente
56.68
Apertura
57.00
Bid
55.88
Ask
56.18
Minimo
55.84
Massimo
57.14
Volume
2.431 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.41%
Variazione Mensile
-8.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.27%
Variazione Annuale
-22.37%
