Valute / GMED
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A
55.88 USD 0.80 (1.41%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GMED ha avuto una variazione del -1.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.84 e ad un massimo di 57.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Globus Medical Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GMED News
- Why Globus Medical (GMED) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Should You Hold Onto Globus Medical Stock in Your Portfolio for Now?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- SP Platform's 88% Procedure Growth: The Next Frontier for ISRG?
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Globus Medical stock
- Macquarie Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Earnings call transcript: Globus Medical Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Why Is Carlsmed Stock Gaining Monday? - Carlsmed (NASDAQ:CARL)
- ISRG's Ion Platform Procedure Grows 52%: Can This Trend Continue?
- Globus Medical Stock Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Expand
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Barclays raises Globus Medical stock price target to $106 on margin strength
- Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Globus Medical earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Revenue Up 18%
- Globus Medical (GMED) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Square, Gilead, Monster Beverage set to report earnings Thursday
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Stay Ahead of the Game With Globus Medical (GMED) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
- LivaNova (LIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Janus Henderson Opportunistic Alpha Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Diversified ADR Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Venture Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.84 57.14
Intervallo Annuale
51.79 94.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 56.68
- Apertura
- 57.00
- Bid
- 55.88
- Ask
- 56.18
- Minimo
- 55.84
- Massimo
- 57.14
- Volume
- 2.431 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.27%
- Variazione Annuale
- -22.37%
20 settembre, sabato