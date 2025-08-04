Currencies / GMED
GMED: Globus Medical Inc Class A
57.87 USD 0.38 (0.65%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GMED exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.66 and at a high of 58.29.
Follow Globus Medical Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GMED News
Daily Range
57.66 58.29
Year Range
51.79 94.93
- Previous Close
- 58.25
- Open
- 57.99
- Bid
- 57.87
- Ask
- 58.17
- Low
- 57.66
- High
- 58.29
- Volume
- 993
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- -4.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.54%
- Year Change
- -19.60%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%