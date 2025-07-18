Moedas / GLPI
GLPI: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
47.11 USD 0.27 (0.57%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GLPI para hoje mudou para -0.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 47.07 e o mais alto foi 47.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLPI Notícias
- JMP reitera classificação de Gaming and Leisure Properties como "Market Outperform"
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Bally’s garante extensão de linha de crédito rotativo de US$ 460 milhões até 2028
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Gaming and Leisure Properties prices $1.3 billion notes offering
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Urdang e Scott, director at Gaming & Leisure, sells $139,620 in GLPI
- DRH or GLPI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Gaming & Leisure Properties beats EPS in Q2 2025
- Gaming And Leisure Properties Beats Q2
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gaming and Leisure Properties posts record AFFO despite revenue miss, shares dip 1%
- Gaming & Leisure Properties earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- Gaming and Leisure stock downgraded by Stifel on growth concerns
- Gaming and Leisure Properties to eliminate CIO position, announces executive departure
Faixa diária
47.07 47.49
Faixa anual
44.48 52.27
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.38
- Open
- 47.12
- Bid
- 47.11
- Ask
- 47.41
- Low
- 47.07
- High
- 47.49
- Volume
- 247
- Mudança diária
- -0.57%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.42%
- Mudança anual
- -8.47%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh