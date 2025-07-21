Valute / GLPI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GLPI: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
46.62 USD 0.55 (1.17%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.55 e ad un massimo di 47.31.
Segui le dinamiche di Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLPI News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- JMP ribadisce il rating "Market Outperform" per le azioni di Gaming and Leisure
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Bally’s ottiene l’estensione della linea di credito revolving da 460 milioni di dollari fino al 2028
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Gaming and Leisure Properties prices $1.3 billion notes offering
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Urdang e Scott, director at Gaming & Leisure, sells $139,620 in GLPI
- DRH or GLPI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Gaming & Leisure Properties beats EPS in Q2 2025
- Gaming And Leisure Properties Beats Q2
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gaming and Leisure Properties posts record AFFO despite revenue miss, shares dip 1%
- Gaming & Leisure Properties earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- Gaming and Leisure stock downgraded by Stifel on growth concerns
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.55 47.31
Intervallo Annuale
44.48 52.27
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.17
- Apertura
- 47.31
- Bid
- 46.62
- Ask
- 46.92
- Minimo
- 46.55
- Massimo
- 47.31
- Volume
- 5.921 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.42%
20 settembre, sabato