Il tasso di cambio GLPI ha avuto una variazione del -1.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.55 e ad un massimo di 47.31.

Segui le dinamiche di Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.