GLPI: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
47.49 USD 0.33 (0.69%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLPI exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.47 and at a high of 47.90.
Follow Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GLPI News
Daily Range
47.47 47.90
Year Range
44.48 52.27
- Previous Close
- 47.82
- Open
- 47.76
- Bid
- 47.49
- Ask
- 47.79
- Low
- 47.47
- High
- 47.90
- Volume
- 1.213 K
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- -0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.68%
- Year Change
- -7.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%