GLPI
GLPI: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc

47.17 USD 0.21 (0.44%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

GLPIの今日の為替レートは、-0.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.83の安値と47.49の高値で取引されました。

Gaming and Leisure Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
46.83 47.49
1年のレンジ
44.48 52.27
以前の終値
47.38
始値
47.12
買値
47.17
買値
47.47
安値
46.83
高値
47.49
出来高
5.332 K
1日の変化
-0.44%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.24%
6ヶ月の変化
-8.30%
1年の変化
-8.35%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K