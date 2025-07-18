通貨 / GLPI
GLPI: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
47.17 USD 0.21 (0.44%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
GLPIの今日の為替レートは、-0.44%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり46.83の安値と47.49の高値で取引されました。
Gaming and Leisure Properties Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLPI News
- JMPがゲーミング・アンド・レジャー・プロパティーズの「市場アウトパフォーム」評価を維持
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Bally’s社、4億6000万ドルのリボルビング信用枠を2028年まで延長
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Gaming and Leisure Properties prices $1.3 billion notes offering
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Urdang e Scott, director at Gaming & Leisure, sells $139,620 in GLPI
- DRH or GLPI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Gaming & Leisure Properties beats EPS in Q2 2025
- Gaming And Leisure Properties Beats Q2
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gaming and Leisure Properties posts record AFFO despite revenue miss, shares dip 1%
- Gaming & Leisure Properties earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- Gaming and Leisure stock downgraded by Stifel on growth concerns
- Gaming and Leisure Properties to eliminate CIO position, announces executive departure
1日のレンジ
46.83 47.49
1年のレンジ
44.48 52.27
- 以前の終値
- 47.38
- 始値
- 47.12
- 買値
- 47.17
- 買値
- 47.47
- 安値
- 46.83
- 高値
- 47.49
- 出来高
- 5.332 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.44%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -8.30%
- 1年の変化
- -8.35%
