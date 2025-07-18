통화 / GLPI
GLPI: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc
46.62 USD 0.55 (1.17%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GLPI 환율이 오늘 -1.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 46.55이고 고가는 47.31이었습니다.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GLPI News
- JMP, Gaming and Leisure에 ’시장수익률 상회’ 등급 재확인
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Bally’s, 4.6억 달러 회전 신용 공여 2028년까지 연장
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- U.S. REITs Raise $4.85B Through At-The-Market Programs In Q2 2025
- A Ranking Of Net-Lease REITs By Investment Spread For Q2 2025
- Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields - Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE), Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Gaming and Leisure stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Gaming and Leisure Properties prices $1.3 billion notes offering
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Urdang e Scott, director at Gaming & Leisure, sells $139,620 in GLPI
- DRH or GLPI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Earnings call transcript: Gaming & Leisure Properties beats EPS in Q2 2025
- Gaming And Leisure Properties Beats Q2
- Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates
- Gaming and Leisure Properties posts record AFFO despite revenue miss, shares dip 1%
- Gaming & Leisure Properties earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Gaming and Leisure stock price target maintained at $55 by Citizens JMP
- Gaming and Leisure stock downgraded by Stifel on growth concerns
- Gaming and Leisure Properties to eliminate CIO position, announces executive departure
일일 변동 비율
46.55 47.31
년간 변동
44.48 52.27
- 이전 종가
- 47.17
- 시가
- 47.31
- Bid
- 46.62
- Ask
- 46.92
- 저가
- 46.55
- 고가
- 47.31
- 볼륨
- 5.921 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.17%
- 월 변동
- -2.39%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.37%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.42%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K