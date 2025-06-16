Moedas / FWRD
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation
26.85 USD 0.12 (0.45%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FWRD para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.67 e o mais alto foi 27.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Forward Air Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FWRD Notícias
Faixa diária
26.67 27.79
Faixa anual
9.78 40.92
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.73
- Open
- 27.32
- Bid
- 26.85
- Ask
- 27.15
- Low
- 26.67
- High
- 27.79
- Volume
- 567
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- -8.24%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 34.65%
- Mudança anual
- -23.61%
