FWRD: Forward Air Corporation
26.73 USD 2.52 (8.62%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FWRD de hoy ha cambiado un -8.62%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 26.49, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 29.21.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Forward Air Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
26.49 29.21
Rango anual
9.78 40.92
- Cierres anteriores
- 29.25
- Open
- 28.93
- Bid
- 26.73
- Ask
- 27.03
- Low
- 26.49
- High
- 29.21
- Volumen
- 3.051 K
- Cambio diario
- -8.62%
- Cambio mensual
- -8.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 34.05%
- Cambio anual
- -23.95%
