货币 / FWRD
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation
28.26 USD 0.99 (3.38%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FWRD汇率已更改-3.38%。当日，交易品种以低点28.17和高点29.21进行交易。
关注Forward Air Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FWRD新闻
- Forward Air director Michael B. Hodge resigns, board reduced to seven members
- Forward Air Stock: A Special Situation To Consider (NASDAQ:FWRD)
- Forward Air executes nationwide auto parts replenishment project
- Forward Air stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- Susquehanna raises Forward Air stock price target to $43 on potential sale
- Stifel lowers Forward Air stock price target to $32 on macro concerns
- Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forward Air Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FWRD)
- Forward Air (FWRD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Forward Air (FWRD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Forward Air Q2 2025 slides: Sequential margin improvement amid freight recession
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Forward Air (FWRD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Landstar System (LSTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Forward Air secures major truckload shipment deal with package delivery firm
- Forward Air (FWRD) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Forward Air appoints Jerome Lorrain as executive chairman with new compensation package
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Stifel upgrades Forward Air stock rating to Buy on integration progress
- Forward Air validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 69% return
- Forward Air and Omni Logistics Recognized for Exceptional Service, Performance, and Partnershi
- Forward Air stock surges on report PE firms express acquisition interest
日范围
28.17 29.21
年范围
9.78 40.92
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.25
- 开盘价
- 28.93
- 卖价
- 28.26
- 买价
- 28.56
- 最低价
- 28.17
- 最高价
- 29.21
- 交易量
- 797
- 日变化
- -3.38%
- 月变化
- -3.42%
- 6个月变化
- 41.73%
- 年变化
- -19.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值