통화 / FWRD
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation
25.99 USD 0.85 (3.17%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FWRD 환율이 오늘 -3.17%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.71이고 고가는 27.11이었습니다.
Forward Air Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
25.71 27.11
년간 변동
9.78 40.92
- 이전 종가
- 26.84
- 시가
- 26.68
- Bid
- 25.99
- Ask
- 26.29
- 저가
- 25.71
- 고가
- 27.11
- 볼륨
- 2.697 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.17%
- 월 변동
- -11.18%
- 6개월 변동
- 30.34%
- 년간 변동율
- -26.06%
20 9월, 토요일