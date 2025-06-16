通貨 / FWRD
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation
26.84 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FWRDの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.67の安値と27.79の高値で取引されました。
Forward Air Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.67 27.79
1年のレンジ
9.78 40.92
- 以前の終値
- 26.73
- 始値
- 27.32
- 買値
- 26.84
- 買値
- 27.14
- 安値
- 26.67
- 高値
- 27.79
- 出来高
- 1.845 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 34.60%
- 1年の変化
- -23.64%
