FWRD: Forward Air Corporation

26.84 USD 0.11 (0.41%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FWRDの今日の為替レートは、0.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.67の安値と27.79の高値で取引されました。

Forward Air Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.67 27.79
1年のレンジ
9.78 40.92
以前の終値
26.73
始値
27.32
買値
26.84
買値
27.14
安値
26.67
高値
27.79
出来高
1.845 K
1日の変化
0.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.27%
6ヶ月の変化
34.60%
1年の変化
-23.64%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
