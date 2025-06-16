FiyatlarBölümler
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation

25.99 USD 0.85 (3.17%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

FWRD fiyatı bugün -3.17% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.71 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.11 aralığında işlem gördü.

Forward Air Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

FWRD haberleri

Günlük aralık
25.71 27.11
Yıllık aralık
9.78 40.92
Önceki kapanış
26.84
Açılış
26.68
Satış
25.99
Alış
26.29
Düşük
25.71
Yüksek
27.11
Hacim
2.697 K
Günlük değişim
-3.17%
Aylık değişim
-11.18%
6 aylık değişim
30.34%
Yıllık değişim
-26.06%
21 Eylül, Pazar