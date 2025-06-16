Währungen / FWRD
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation
26.41 USD 0.43 (1.60%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FWRD hat sich für heute um -1.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.11 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Forward Air Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
FWRD News
- Forward Air director Michael B. Hodge resigns, board reduced to seven members
- Forward Air Stock: A Special Situation To Consider (NASDAQ:FWRD)
- Forward Air executes nationwide auto parts replenishment project
- Forward Air stock holds steady as Benchmark reiterates rating
- Susquehanna raises Forward Air stock price target to $43 on potential sale
- Stifel lowers Forward Air stock price target to $32 on macro concerns
- Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Forward Air Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:FWRD)
- Forward Air (FWRD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Forward Air (FWRD) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Forward Air Q2 2025 slides: Sequential margin improvement amid freight recession
- Unlocking Q2 Potential of Forward Air (FWRD): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- XPO (XPO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Landstar System (LSTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Forward Air secures major truckload shipment deal with package delivery firm
- Forward Air (FWRD) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Forward Air appoints Jerome Lorrain as executive chairman with new compensation package
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- H.B. Fuller Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins AeroVironment, MillerKnoll And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)
- Stifel upgrades Forward Air stock rating to Buy on integration progress
- Forward Air validates InvestingPro’s Fair Value analysis with 69% return
- Forward Air and Omni Logistics Recognized for Exceptional Service, Performance, and Partnershi
- Forward Air stock surges on report PE firms express acquisition interest
Tagesspanne
26.22 27.11
Jahresspanne
9.78 40.92
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 26.84
- Eröffnung
- 26.68
- Bid
- 26.41
- Ask
- 26.71
- Tief
- 26.22
- Hoch
- 27.11
- Volumen
- 351
- Tagesänderung
- -1.60%
- Monatsänderung
- -9.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 32.45%
- Jahresänderung
- -24.86%
