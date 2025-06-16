KurseKategorien
FWRD: Forward Air Corporation

26.41 USD 0.43 (1.60%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FWRD hat sich für heute um -1.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 27.11 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Forward Air Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
26.22 27.11
Jahresspanne
9.78 40.92
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
26.84
Eröffnung
26.68
Bid
26.41
Ask
26.71
Tief
26.22
Hoch
27.11
Volumen
351
Tagesänderung
-1.60%
Monatsänderung
-9.74%
6-Monatsänderung
32.45%
Jahresänderung
-24.86%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K