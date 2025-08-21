Moedas / FSLR
FSLR: First Solar Inc
208.07 USD 2.64 (1.25%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FSLR para hoje mudou para -1.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 207.00 e o mais alto foi 212.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First Solar Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FSLR Notícias
Faixa diária
207.00 212.66
Faixa anual
116.56 252.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 210.71
- Open
- 211.17
- Bid
- 208.07
- Ask
- 208.37
- Low
- 207.00
- High
- 212.66
- Volume
- 445
- Mudança diária
- -1.25%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.42%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 65.21%
- Mudança anual
- -16.61%
