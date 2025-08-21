CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / FSLR
FSLR: First Solar Inc

210.71 USD 5.46 (2.66%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de FSLR de hoy ha cambiado un 2.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 204.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 215.25.

Rango diario
204.25 215.25
Rango anual
116.56 252.90
Cierres anteriores
205.25
Open
205.97
Bid
210.71
Ask
211.01
Low
204.25
High
215.25
Volumen
6.143 K
Cambio diario
2.66%
Cambio mensual
10.81%
Cambio a 6 meses
67.31%
Cambio anual
-15.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B