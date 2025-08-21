Divisas / FSLR
FSLR: First Solar Inc
210.71 USD 5.46 (2.66%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FSLR de hoy ha cambiado un 2.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 204.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 215.25.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas First Solar Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
204.25 215.25
Rango anual
116.56 252.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 205.25
- Open
- 205.97
- Bid
- 210.71
- Ask
- 211.01
- Low
- 204.25
- High
- 215.25
- Volumen
- 6.143 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.66%
- Cambio mensual
- 10.81%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 67.31%
- Cambio anual
- -15.55%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B