Currencies / FSLR
FSLR: First Solar Inc
206.48 USD 0.52 (0.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FSLR exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 203.99 and at a high of 208.44.
Follow First Solar Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FSLR News
- First Solar (FSLR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Trump Offers New Dawn For Solar Stocks. This Is The Next Growth Driver.
- Canadian Solar Unveils Low-Carbon Modules to Drive Sustainable Growth
- Down but Not Out: 2 Stocks Built to Win in Solar
- ICLN: Favorable Rate Environment, AI Expansion Present An Attractive Buying Opportunity
- First Solar: The One Green Energy Play I Like Under This Administration (NASDAQ:FSLR)
- ICLN: Renewable Energy Set For Growth Before Tax Credits Expire (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- ICLN's Surge Despite U.S. Rollbacks: Will It Last? (NASDAQ:ICLN)
- FSLR Outperforms Market Over the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?
- If You Invested $1000 in First Solar a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
- Trump Administration Scraps $679 Million In Offshore Wind Funding, Targeting Key North California Project - Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)
- US will proceed with probe of solar imports from India, Laos and Indonesia
- What Record Highs? These 2 Excellent Stocks Are Down 25% or More
- Trump Tightens The Screws On This Clean Energy Giant, But Solar Stocks Shines Bright
- First Solar stock highlighted as JPMorgan ’top pick’ ahead of RE+ conference
- Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Walmart's miss pulls a major market segment lower
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.34%
- First Solar (FSLR) Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Driving The Action? - First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)
- First Solar, Sunrun Lead Solar Stock Fall After Trump Slams Clean Energy
- Wal-mart, Costco among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- FSLR, RUN, NEE: President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Approve Solar and Wind Projects - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
203.99 208.44
Year Range
116.56 252.90
- Previous Close
- 207.00
- Open
- 207.00
- Bid
- 206.48
- Ask
- 206.78
- Low
- 203.99
- High
- 208.44
- Volume
- 1.911 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 8.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.95%
- Year Change
- -17.24%
