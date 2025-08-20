QuotesSections
FSLR: First Solar Inc

206.48 USD 0.52 (0.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FSLR exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 203.99 and at a high of 208.44.

Daily Range
203.99 208.44
Year Range
116.56 252.90
Previous Close
207.00
Open
207.00
Bid
206.48
Ask
206.78
Low
203.99
High
208.44
Volume
1.911 K
Daily Change
-0.25%
Month Change
8.59%
6 Months Change
63.95%
Year Change
-17.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%