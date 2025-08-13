Moedas / FROG
FROG: JFrog Ltd
48.58 USD 0.62 (1.29%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FROG para hoje mudou para 1.29%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 48.36 e o mais alto foi 48.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas JFrog Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FROG Notícias
- Preço-alvo da JFrog elevado para US$ 60 de US$ 55 pela Cantor Fitzgerald
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $55 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Preço-alvo das ações da JFrog elevado para US$ 57 de US$ 52 pelo KeyBanc
- JFrog stock price target raised to $57 from $52 at KeyBanc
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on JFrog stock, cites DevGovOps expansion
- Canaccord Genuity raises JFrog stock price target to $55 on durable growth outlook
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- DA Davidson raises JFrog stock price target to $60 on new product launches
- JFrog at SwampUP 2025: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- JFrog introduces AI-powered security remediation for developers
- JFrog unveils Fly, first agentic software repository for AI-driven delivery
- JFrog partners with tech firms to launch evidence ecosystem for AppTrust
- JFrog unveils AppTrust to automate software supply chain compliance
- JFrog launches AI catalog for secure model management across enterprises
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $50.58
- JFrog: This Stock Is Now Ahead Of Its Skis (NASDAQ:FROG)
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $50 at BofA ahead of SwampUP event
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.40%
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $46.64
- JFrog stock price target maintained at $55 by Truist Securities
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.50%
- Does GPT-5 signal the beginning of the end for software
- JFrog stock rises as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight rating after strong Q2
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
Faixa diária
48.36 48.76
Faixa anual
27.00 50.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 47.96
- Open
- 48.36
- Bid
- 48.58
- Ask
- 48.88
- Low
- 48.36
- High
- 48.76
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- 1.29%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 52.24%
- Mudança anual
- 67.23%
