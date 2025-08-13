Valute / FROG
FROG: JFrog Ltd
49.80 USD 0.21 (0.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FROG ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.56 e ad un massimo di 50.36.
Segui le dinamiche di JFrog Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FROG News
- Obiettivo di prezzo di JFrog alzato a $60 da $55 da Cantor Fitzgerald
- Obiettivo di prezzo di JFrog alzato a $57 da $52 da KeyBanc
- Stifel reiterates Buy rating on JFrog stock, cites DevGovOps expansion
- Canaccord Genuity raises JFrog stock price target to $55 on durable growth outlook
- Aon To Rally Around 19%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Aon (NYSE:AON), AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)
- DA Davidson raises JFrog stock price target to $60 on new product launches
- JFrog at SwampUP 2025: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- JFrog introduces AI-powered security remediation for developers
- JFrog unveils Fly, first agentic software repository for AI-driven delivery
- JFrog partners with tech firms to launch evidence ecosystem for AppTrust
- JFrog unveils AppTrust to automate software supply chain compliance
- JFrog launches AI catalog for secure model management across enterprises
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $50.58
- JFrog: This Stock Is Now Ahead Of Its Skis (NASDAQ:FROG)
- JFrog stock price target raised to $60 from $50 at BofA ahead of SwampUP event
- France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.40%
- Jfrog stock hits 52-week high at $46.64
- JFrog stock price target maintained at $55 by Truist Securities
- France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 0.50%
- Does GPT-5 signal the beginning of the end for software
- JFrog stock rises as Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight rating after strong Q2
- Why ChatGPT-5’s Stunning Launch Is Bad News for Many AI Stocks
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.56 50.36
Intervallo Annuale
27.00 50.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.01
- Apertura
- 50.36
- Bid
- 49.80
- Ask
- 50.10
- Minimo
- 49.56
- Massimo
- 50.36
- Volume
- 2.087 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.42%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 56.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 71.43%
20 settembre, sabato