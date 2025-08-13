QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FROG
FROG: JFrog Ltd

49.80 USD 0.21 (0.42%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FROG ha avuto una variazione del -0.42% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.56 e ad un massimo di 50.36.

Segui le dinamiche di JFrog Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

FROG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.56 50.36
Intervallo Annuale
27.00 50.98
Chiusura Precedente
50.01
Apertura
50.36
Bid
49.80
Ask
50.10
Minimo
49.56
Massimo
50.36
Volume
2.087 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.42%
Variazione Mensile
3.79%
Variazione Semestrale
56.06%
Variazione Annuale
71.43%
20 settembre, sabato